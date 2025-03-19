"Please God no", "We are doomed"- Steelers fans crash out over reports of Jalen Milroe potentially being drafted with 21st pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams looking to the 2025 NFL draft for their next quarterback as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields became free agents this offseason. The team holds the 21st pick in the draft this year and could be in a position to use the pick on a quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that former Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had dinner with the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching brass and general manager ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide Pro Day on Wednesday.

Fans shared their fears on social media, surmising that this meeting could be a sign of him being their future starting quarterback.

"This is the worst night of my life." One Steelers fan commented about the news

"You can't be serious" Another fan simply put

Fans continued to be disappointed in the potential pairing with the team and Jalen Milroe.

"They gonna really draft another QB with tiny hands? You can't be serious." One fan responded to the report

"Plz don't do this pittsburgh, im begging you." One fan pleaded to the organization

Jalen Milroe finished sixth in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting but in 2024 took a step back as he completed 205-of-319 (64.3%) of his passes for 2,844 yards with 16 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions as a passer.

However, his running ability made him a legitimate threat as he had 168 rushing attempts for 726 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Who have the Pittsburgh Steelers been linked to in free agency?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position where they can draft a quarterback and have them sit as the backup to a veteran before taking over. The team has been reportedly interested in four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as he mulls over his future after being released by the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

Then, they have Russell Wilson who was the starting quarterback for the team last season and led them to the postseason. It will be interesting to see if either quarterback signs with Pittsburgh as they have outstanding weapons with wide receivers DK Metcalf and George Pickens as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth to pass the ball to.

