"Please pick me, Pittsburgh" - Will Howard manifested getting selected by Steelers in 2025 NFL draft

Will Howard manifested that the Pittsburgh Steelers would select him in the 2025 NFL draft — and they did. The Ohio State quarterback was picked at No. 185 after he was heard on camera wanting the team to pick him.

“Please pick me, Pittsburgh,” Howard said.

Hailing from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Howard was excited to stay close to home. He even joked with Mike Tomlin on the phone, saying his hometown Philadelphia Eagles fans would now be cheering for the Steelers.

Howard was the eighth QB selected. He started his collegiate career at Kansas State in 2020, filling in for an injured Skylar Thompson, and threw for over 1,100 yards as a freshman. He had a limited role the next two seasons but returned as the starter in 2022, throwing for 1,633 yards and 14 TDs in seven games.

Howard transferred to Ohio State for his final season in 2024. He became the starter in August and helped the Buckeyes win a national title. He completed 73.0% of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 TDs, and was named Offensive MVP in the championship win over Notre Dame.

Pittsburgh entered the draft needing a QB as Justin Fields and Russell Wilson left in free agency, and Aaron Rodgers’ future is still undecided. Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only other QBs on the roster. Howard gives Pittsburgh another option, as he’s played in big games and put up strong numbers.

Steelers stuck in QB limbo as Aaron Rodgers stalls, Will Howard waits in the wings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers, with the veteran QB still not saying whether he’ll join the team or not. Some reports mentioned that he might want to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, but nothing is confirmed yet.

The Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph and picked Will Howard in the sixth round. Howard played for the Ohio State Buckeyes and helped them win a national title last season. CBS Sports called Howard one of the best late picks as he led the Big Ten in passing stats and was named the top offensive player in the title game.

Pittsburgh has no clear starter at quarterback. If Rodgers doesn’t join, Howard may get a chance to play, but compete with Rudolph for the job as training camp gets closer.

