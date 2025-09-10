  • home icon
  "Pointing fingers is not a good sign": Rob Gronkowski sounds off at Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs ahead of Eagles showdown

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:18 GMT
Rob Gronkowski does not like the Chiefs sideline arguments
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently not in the best of shapes. Their heavy defeat at the Super Bowl in February raised some doubts over the continuation of their recent dynasty. The defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers to open the 2025 season has only increased this narrative.

This weekend, the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the last Super Bowl in a game that they need to win.

On Wednesday, former New England Patriots' tight end, Rob Gronkowski made an appearance on the "Up and Adams show," where he spoke about something that is becoming a common sight on the Chiefs sideline.

"What I was surprised about is when things aren't going their way, as you can see, when they start struggling a little bit, they start yelling at each other, their blame game starts going on the sidelines, and that's not a good situation. I mean, you want to come together when you're down, when things aren't going your way, you want to come together to figure out why. So see them starting to point fingers is not a good sign. They gotta get incorporated on and get on the same page and not be blaming others."
When the Chiefs begin to fall behind and struggle, instead of working together as a team to try and improve, any form of team dynamic appears to disintegrate. The team starts arguing with each other and pointing fingers as to who is the main reason for these struggles.

Arguments over mistakes instead of working out how to overcome these errors will not help anyone improve.

In fact, it is only likely to make things worse. A fractured team will easily be exploited by the opponents turning a potential winning game into a heavy defeat.

This is something that the Chiefs are going to have to avoid doing when they face the Eagles on Sunday if they want any chance of winning.

Patrick Mahomes needs to work on one thing before the Eagles game

Another aspect of their game that the Kansas City Chiefs can work on before the Eagles clash is their ball security, especially in deep passes.

This is something that the once feared Patrick Mahomes has done on many occasions.

During the 2024 season, Mahomes threw 10 interceptions and only five touchdowns on passes of more than 20 yards.

This marks a dramatic decline in his abilities with the deeper passes over recent years, something that he was once the best in the league on.

Preventing mistakes like these will need a united team. Something that arguing will not create.

