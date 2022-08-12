NFL Rumors: Police say Marshawn Lynch was 'completely wasted', stole $75K worth 2020 Shelby GT500 during arrest

Former NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday. The 36-year-old was reportedly found asleep and was taken into custody after his car appeared to be sitting on the pavement.

The vehicle was a $75,000 2020 Shelby GT500. It was missing a tire and had another flat on the driver's side. According to the police, the car had dents everywhere, and there were marks on the sidewalk area before it came to a halt.

The former Seattle Seahawks star was arrested for several infractions.These include failing to surrender proof of security, driving an unregistered vehicle, DUI, and failing to drive in a travel lane. When questioned by the police, Lynch would talk before falling asleep during the interogation.

The 36-year-old claimed that he did not drink while the cops noted that the car smelled of alcohol. He had only one shoe and said that he does not drink or take drugs, but he admitted to stealing the car. The cops then asked Lynch to get out of the vehicle, which he refused. As a result, he was hauled out of the car.

"Lynch was not cooperative or willing to comply with the Search Warrant and corrections officers from the City of Las Vegas had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw."

Meanwhile, Lynch's attorneys maintain that the former NFL star was not under the influence. They claim that the car was safely parked and not in operation.

A statement from Marshawn Lynch's lawyers read:

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law."

This is not Marshawn Lynch's first skirmish with the law while being behind the wheel. Back in 2008, the Pro Bowler had his driver’s license revoked after admitting to a hit-and-run charge in Buffalo. He was again arrested for DUI in 2012, but pleaded guilty to a lesser reckless driving charge.

Marshawn Lynch's NFL career

Marshawn Lynch, nicknamed 'Beast Mode,' had a stellar NFL career spanning more than a decade. During his time in the league, Lynch won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and also had stints with the Oakland Raiders and the Buffalo Bills. During his career, he rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns.

His arrest comes just 24 hours after he was confirmed as a special correspondent for the Seattle Seahawks. The 36-year-old is expected to produce creative content for a variety of projects later in the 2022-23 season. Whether this will still go ahead remains unclear.

We will see if Marshawn Lynch's attorneys are correct about this not being a DUI when all the evidence is presented.

