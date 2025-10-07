"Police tried to coerce and manipulate statements": Ryan Clark cries foul after shocking details of Kyren Lacy’s wrongful accusation come to light

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark reflected on the new evidence that emerged last week in Kyren Lacy's hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.According to a video presented by Lacy's attorney last week, the former LSU star was driving far behind the victim's car. Clark highlighted the new evidence in his statement, accusing the police of coercing and manipulating the case.&quot;Karen Lacy was accused of something and being investigated for something that he didn't do, and he died having to live with the guilt and the consequences of a guilty man knowing he was innocent.&quot;It recently was discovered that he was 72 yards away from the crash that police and state policemen tried to coerce, and doctor, and use ways to manipulate statements that put this young man behind bars.&quot;Clark also speculated about Lacy's potential NFL future as the former LSU wide receiver had planned to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.&quot;They changed his joy. They changed his life, and eventually he took his own life. This was supposed to be a career, but at least he was supposed to be here at some point throughout his career.&quot;I would expect to have said his name, so I'm gonna say his name tonight. Kyren Lacy was innocent. Kyren Lacy should be here with us. Nothing will ever repair or replace the pain that their parents, that his parents have to feel, and his loved ones have to feel.&quot;Lacy was found dead in his car in April after a self-inflicted gun wound two days before his scheduled appearance in front of a grand jury.Louisiana Attorney General announced investigation of Kyren Lacy caseFollowing the release of latest evidence by Kyren Lacy's attorney, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced an investigation into the initial handling of the case.“I have been in touch with Louisiana State Police about independently reviewing all the witness statements and evidence in this case,” Murrill said on Monday.Louisiana State Police also released a statement, urging people to rely on facts instead of narratives:“While we recognize that external narratives may arise, often based on selective information, we urge the public to rely on the full body of facts.”Ryan Clark is the latest NFL personality to speak his mind on the latest update in the Kyren Lacy case as several players and analysts have weighed on the matter in the last few days.