Political journo accuses Aaron Rodgers of antisemitism: “NFL needs to suspend this idiot a**hole”

Aaron Rodgers came under fire recently for what transpired with his activation from Injured Reserve, and he continued doubling down and calling out those who had a problem with him. The enigmatic quarterback called people puppet masters and cited his vaccination status as a reason people are upset.

Rodgers said that people who are criticizing him need to state their vaccination status before doing so, indicating that whether or not one is vaccinated plays a big role in how they feel about the QB.

Political journalist Keith Olbermann saw this and was pretty upset about it. He didn't hold back on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"You know what, Aaron Rodgers? If you use antisemitic tropes like 'puppet masters' about people who criticize you for lying and advocating b******t and quackery? That makes you the same as an antisemite. The NFL needs to suspend this idiot a*****e."

Olbermann called out Rodgers for what he deemed to be antisemitic rhetoric. Rodgers has not responded to the journalist's claims. He's unlikely to respond directly, but he may say something the next time he appears on the Pat McAfee Show.

What did Aaron Rodgers say?

Aaron Rodgers, on his latest McAfee Show appearance, cleared the air by claiming that he never wanted to practice with the team at the expense of another roster spot. The team had to cut Nick Bawden as a result.

Aaron Rodgers called out his detractors

He then continued, coming after the people who've criticized his role in the move:

"Let's make people say their vax status to start, then they'll frame all these comments in the right window... then at least you know, and everybody could know at that point that they have their puppet masters who are puppeteering them to say this certain thing about this guy and that they're still upset about the fact that I believe in medical freedom."

Rodgers has caught flak in the past for his takes on vaccines, most notably when he misled the media about whether or not he was vaccinated against COVID-19, saying he was "immunized" when he hadn't taken the shot.