"Cool with Tebow while treating Kaepernick like dirt" - Democrat politician slams American justice system for double standards

Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow are two of the most polarizing players to ever compete in the NFL, but one politician compared them in a different manner.

Colorado State Representative Steven Woodrow insinuated some racial overtones when discussing the two former NFL quarterbacks. In a tweet, Woodrow said that people were fine with Tebow while piling on Kaepernick:

“They were always cool with Tebow while treating Kaepernick like dirt.”

Woodrow’s tweet alludes to how some reacted when Tebow took a knee to pray during the national anthem versus when the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee to protest social injustice during the anthem.

However, the biggest contrast is that Tebow landed back into the NFL before the former 49ers quarterback.

Tebow, who was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos as a quarterback, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in May last year. However, he was signed not to play quarterback but as a tight end.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple...no hate but you got to be kidding me So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple...no hate but you got to be kidding me

It reunited him with former college head coach Urban Meyer, who was then the head coach for Jacksonville. He was later cut by the Jaguars a few months later in August.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL for San Francisco in the 2016 season, playing 12 games for the team while starting 11. The quarterback began kneeling in September of that 2016 season as a means to protest racial inequality and police brutality in America.

This offseason, the former second-round pick of the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders and is still waiting to see if he can make his own comeback.

What are the parallels between Tim Tebow and Colin Kaepernick?

Tim Tebow took the knee for a different reason

The similarities both players have is that they’ve been starting quarterbacks in the NFL and that both players knelt during the US national anthem. Yet, as mentioned earlier, the reasons why they kneeled are vastly different from what was mentioned earlier.

When Tebow took a knee, no one dared to call him out for not standing for the flag during the anthem. On the other hand, when the former 49ers signal-caller took a knee, it was seen as disrespectful to the flag.

Ultimately, the flag was not at the core in either situation involving the quarterbacks. It was about the knee and why they were taking it. One quarterback took a knee to express his faith while the other expressed his right to free speech.

Woodrow’s point was to show how the same action invoked two very contrasting reactions given that Tebow is white and Kaepernick is black. In the end, there’s still a long way to go in how we approach matters like this.

