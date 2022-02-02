Pop sensation Anitta tells Jimmy Fallon why she is confident about Bengals winning Super Bowl LVI 

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to their third Super Bowl in franchise history as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams, and one person believes they will win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Super Bowl LVI note: The #Rams are actually the road team — officially — despite being at home at SoFi Stadium. The #Bengals are home, a designation that alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champion. Super Bowl LVI note: The #Rams are actually the road team — officially — despite being at home at SoFi Stadium. The #Bengals are home, a designation that alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champion.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brazilian pop star Anitta said the Bengals were winning and to put all your money there:

“Cause the Bengals are going to win for sure, I know, for a fact, you can bet all your money there. Like all your money, you can bet on Cincinnati Bengals.”

Fallon responded to the pop star, saying she was in his head and felt like he had to put all his money on Cincinnati:

“You’re in my head right now because I've never taken financial advice from you before. I feel like I just got to do it and put all my money, honey.”

Anitta, who has almost 59 million followers on Instagram, said she is a director of a bank in Brazil and knows Cincinnati is going to win:

“You know I’m also a director of the bank in Brazil. I do that, but you know how I know I'm gonna win. They're gonna win. I win together. Because one of my men is playing there. One of my men. Cause I have in a different city, I'm traveling a lot. Listen, it’s a lot of countries. I was yesterday in Brazil, day before I was in LA, I gotta have options.”

"So, one of my men. I know he’s gonna win cause I'm gonna make sure he has a great night before. I’m gonna make sure. He’s gonna have a great night, and he's gonna win the next day, you can bet all your money.”

She joined the board of the Latin American financial start-up Nubank to help market its credit cards, loans and checking accounts in June of last year.

The Bengals' Third Super Bowl Appearance

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati’s first appearance was in the 1981 season, where they were beaten by the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 26-21 in Super Bowl XVI.

Their second appearance came in the 1988 season, facing the 49ers once again, losing by a score of 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII.

Can the third be a charm for the team? If you ask Anitta, the answer is yes. We will see if she is, indeed, right.

