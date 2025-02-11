Post-Super Bowl mock draft sees Steelers settle Russell Wilson succession plan with 52-TD QB

Russell Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 NFL season and helped them to make an appearance in the playoffs. They were eliminated in the first round against the Baltimore Ravens to suffer yet another early postseason exit in the Mike Tomlin era.

It's unclear exactly what the Steelers will do with their quarterback situation going forward with Wilson scheduled to become a free agent this year. Back-up quarterback Justin Fields is also on an expiring contract, so the franchise has a serious decision to make on the position.

The 2025 NFL Draft is one of their options to address it as they currently own the 21st overall pick in the first round. This is likely way too late to land a top prospect like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but they could be in the mix for the next tier.

ESPN's most recent mock draft predicts that the Steelers will select Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart as a replacement for Wilson to be their starter for the 2025 NFL season.

Many would consider this to be a bit of a reach in the first round, but the value of the quarterback position often leads to them being selected earlier than usual.

Jaxson Dart outlook as a potential replacement for Steelers' Russell Wilson

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart put up massive statistics as the starting quarterback for the Rebels across the past two years, He did so in the highly competitive SEC playing against some of the best defenses in the entire country.

He has totaled 7,643 passing yards and 52 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions across his last two seasons overall. He capped off his college football career by defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl this year and turned in another impressive performance doing so.

In his bowl game, Dart completed 77 percent of his passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for an additional 43 yards on 11 carries. He has an ideally large frame for an NFL quarterback prospect at 6-foot-2 tall and 225 pounds, while also having the desired mobility.

Jaxson Dart could be the Steelers' best bet, considering their current draft position. He is a gamble but has the upside to give them a long-term solution to their ongoing problem.

