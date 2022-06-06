"Congratulations, Aaron Rodgers. You now get the headlines again" - NFL analyst left annoyed with rumors surrounding Packers QB's retirement

Aaron Rodgers' confession that he thinks about retiring all the time has got the NFL world buzzing. Once again, analysts and fans now speculate as to when the Green Bay Packers legend is going to hang up his cleats and whether that will be sooner rather than later.

One NFL analyst who is not happy to be talking about Rodgers once again is Dianna Russini. Speaking on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWills and Max show, Russini expressed her frustration that the quarterback was once again the number one topic of discussion, following on from the events of last season.

Here's what she said:

"Congratulations, Aaron Rodgers. You now get the headlines again. Because guess what we’re talking about to start off this football segment? Aaron Rodgers, again... We did this all last year. Now we’re going to have conversations about him retiring?"

Rodgers decided to drop the fact that retirement is constantly on his mind, into an interview during "The Match". This was a charity golf event in which he teamed up with Tom Brady, another quarterback with retirement issues, to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

He had the following to say regarding the subject:

"I think about it all the time. We you commit, you’re 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more. . . . The football part is the easy part. That’s the joy. It’s the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football. Tommy obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming."

Who will retire first out of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers?

While his teammates were participating in OTA's, Rodgers was sauntering around a Las Vegas golf course with long-term rival Tom Brady. Brady was fresh off his own recent retirement attempt and with both partaking in the world's favourite retirement activity, the question was always going to arise for the Packers quarterback.

But in truth, it is a question which the the league MVP seems to have been answering for the best part of two years, sometimes because he has been keen to broach the subject himself.

When asked about retirement during an appearance with Pat McAfee barely six months ago, he was very non-commital. He has also been open about the fact that he considered calling it a day prior to the 2021 season.

This has left some NFL analysts to speculate which future Hall of Fame QB will retire first, and despite being six years younger, some believe he will exit the league before Brady.

It will be interesting to see if the 2022 season is the last for either or both of these legendary quarterbacks.

