Power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson hail son Future’s first home run - “Worth the wait!”

It seems that baseball runs in the family when talking about Russell Wilson and his son Future Zahir Wilburn. Following in the footsteps of his father, who was a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2007 MLB Draft (then decided to play football), Future could be the next family star to get drafted.

In a video posted by Russell Wilson on Instagram, he and his son Future can be seen playing baseball.

Future latched onto a pitch from his father and hit his first home run ever as his mother Ciara can be heard cheering in the background. She commented on the video:

"So proud!! This moment was so worth the wait!! #Believe ⚾️❤️"

Take a look at the moment below:

As Wilson's status says, the pair stayed long after Future's game had ended to practice a number of things on the field. All that practice paid off for Future as he sent the ball over the fence for his first-ever home run.

Russell Wilson aiming for better 2023 season with Broncos

Perhaps Wilson can take his son's lessons with baseball and apply it to his football career. Future never gave up and continued practicing to get better.

After Wilson's poor first season in Denver, there is fresh hope that new head coach Sean Payton will be the one to turn Wilson and the offense around.

The signing of the Seahawks quarterback was seen at the time as the move that would push Denver over the top and make them genuine Super Bowl contenders.

But it didn't work out that way and they ranked last in the NFL for points scored per game (just 16.9).

If Russell Wilson can follow in his son's footsteps and keep his head down and improve, then perhaps the Broncos will bounce back with a vengeance in 2023.

