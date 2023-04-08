“Praying for everyone’s safety” – Ex-Ravens star Robert Griffin III sends prayers out after reports of active shooter in Oklahoma

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has offered his prayers after reports emerged of an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval on Friday.

Students were told to take shelter and avoid certain areas for more than an hour as police investigated the issue. Thankfully, no threat was found and an all-clear was issued by OUPD, with the alert being canceled.

Still, with so many shootings taking place in the U.S. recently, it was not surprising that every precautionary measure was taken.

"Praying for everyone’s safety at Oklahoma," Griffin wrote on Twitter.

Is Robert Griffin III involved in the Washington Commanders' new ownership process?

The former quarterback, who was drafted second overall by the franchise in 2012 after his years at Baylor, seemed to indicate that he was a part of the Josh Harris/Mitchell Rales/Magic Johnson ownership bid during his appearance on the Rich Eisen show:

“I’m head over heels about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way that I wanted it to, or the fans wanted it to, it would be a full circle type of moment to come back and try to help that team build the winner that the fans deserve.”

Griffin's career did not pan out the way he had hoped. The Commanders orchestrated a massive trade with the Los Angeles Rams for the second overall pick in 2012 to select Griffin, and although he was fantastic in his first year, even winning the Rookie of the Year award, a knee injury suffered in the playoffs altered the course of his career.

An electric quarterback who relied on his mobility to create plays out of structure and operate the read-option designed by Mike and Kyle Shanahan in 2012, Griffin was never able to regain the speed that had made him such a threat.

He also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens before retiring from the league.

