“Predatory behavior” - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants Deshaun Watson out for an entire year

The Deshaun Watson situation is still not resolved. Former Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled the highly controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback be suspended for six games to start the season. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, however, filed an appeal on the decision. He is now seeking an indefinite suspension with, at least, the full 2022 season as a start.

On Tuesday, the commissioner met with reporters regarding a meeting that was held to approve the purchase of the Denver Broncos. During the session, Goodell was asked about the decision to appeal the six-game suspension. His response was short and to the point.

“Because we’ve seen the evidence. [Judge Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. . . that there were multiple violations here, and they were egregious, and it was predatory behavior. Those are things that we always felt were important for us to address in a way that’s responsible.”

Goodell continued:

“As you know, it’s part of the CBA that two parties had the right. Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that, and that was something we thought was our right to do. . . . So we decided it was the right thing to do.”

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is handling the appeal and should announce his decision before the start of the regular season. Should Watson receive the full year for his conduct off the field, that would be two years in a row of missed NFL play and conditioning. The quarterback chose to sit out his final year with the Houston Texans.

Six games seems inadequate for Watson, especially considering the twenty-four cases of sexual misconduct brought against him. The precedent, however, was set by the NFL when former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger faced sexual assault allegations.

Accused on two separate occasions, Roethlisberger settled out of court the first time. The NFL chose to do nothing about his violation of the code of conduct policy. Roethlisberger was accused a second time, but the case was dropped. The NFL, then, implemented a six-game suspension on the quarterback, which could have been the basis of Robinson’s findings.

Regardless of how things pan out for Watson, the Browns will turn to savvy backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to start in his place. Brissett spent time behind Tom Brady while with the New England Patriots. He also started plenty of games with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

