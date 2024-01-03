"Pretty fuc*ing fun": Travis Kelce reacts to viral New Year's Eve party spent with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has opened up on his viral New Year's Eve party.

Kelce remained in Kansas City for the party, where his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was in attendance, as well as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

Videos of the party went viral on social media, and speaking on his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said he had a lot of fun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I might just keep doing New Year's Day in Kansas City," Kelce said. "That was pretty f*****g fun... It was cool, man, to have all the friends and fam. I think I had over 50 to 55 people come in for this one. A good New Year celebration with all the friends and family

Kelce said it was cool to have all his friends and family around him, which was the perfect way for him to ring in 2024.

Travis Kelce says Kansas City Chiefs' struggles are frustrating

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the win column on New Year's Eve with a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the win, Kelce was limited to just three catches for 16 yards, but it got Kansas City back into winning ways after an upset loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Following the defeat to the Raiders, Travis Kelce spoke on his podcast and admitted his frustration with how everything is going.

"It's not just one guy. It's not just me playing like dogs***, it's not just us not being able to get the run game going, it's not just us not being on the same page passing-wise," Kelce said. "Everyone is in this f*****g thing together. Everybody at some point isn't being accountable, and we all just have to bring it together.

"Everybody's just got to f****** do their job. Every single play, somebody is not doing their job, and it's me, one by one, it's everybody on the team. I'm not saying I'm out of this. I'm the main part of this. We've got to try to find a way to clean this s*** up, man."

Travis Kelce has recorded 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns this season, which has been a down year for the tight end.

However, despite their offensive struggles, the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and will at least host one playoff game.

Kansas City is set to end its 2023 NFL season on the road on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.