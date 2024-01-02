New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he feels for Russell Wilson and how he has been treated in Denver.

The Broncos traded for Wilson in a massive deal, but in 2022, Wilson struggled badly, leading to coach Nathaniel Hackett getting fired. In 2023, Wilson started to play better but was benched for the final two games of the year, as the team hoped that the quarterback would get rid of his guaranteed money for injury.

It was a tough way for the season to end. Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that he feels bad for Wilson and how he has been treated in Denver.

"So my heart actually goes out to Russ. I think he has handled what happened in Denver pretty well, and I applaud him for speaking on it because it's a tough situation. That's a pretty scandalous situation, and he was definitely playing better than he did last year."

This season, Russell Wilson went 297-for-447 for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions compared to 2022, where he threw for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers focused on returning in 2024

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this off-season, but in his first drive with the team, he tore his Achilles.

Rodgers has spent the last few months rehabbing his leg and is adamant that he will return in 2024.

“I don’t think that next year will be my last year,’’ Rodgers said. “I felt like when I came here that I got kind of a renewed passion and love for the game. I felt like I wanted to play (with the Jets) at least two years ,and I feel like this year is kind of a lost year now that I only played a couple of snaps. I wasn’t able to go out there and prove what I’m capable of and see what we’re capable of as a team.

“I feel like I can play more years, and I can be effective in my 40s, which is crazy because I thought that I’d probably be sitting on a couch somewhere at 40. But now I want to be starter at 40, I want to be a starter at 41. I want to see what I get out of this body.’’

Aaron Rodgers is now 40-years-old but the Jets quarterback is adamant he can still be effective for a few more seasons.