“Pretty slick”: Patrick Mahomes refusing to quit crypto despite Tom Brady’s FTX controversy leaves NFT community intrigued

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be unphased by the uncertainty in the crypto industry. An industry that had cost others, including Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, millions of dollars when it collapsed

Earlier this week, the reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback announced a new partnership with Azuki, an anime NFT brand. In this latest collaboration, they created an anime of his picture and made it into a trading card.

The news of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's recent Crytpo investment had users on Reddit seeing similarities. Some say they can't quit investing in cryptocurrency like Mahomes. Others commented that they liked the newest NFT created for the QB.

Mahomes has dabbled into the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs before. Unfortunately for him, the investments haven't always proven to be a good decision.

A few years ago, he endorsed VirtualStax, an NFT trading card company. They intended to bring in nearly $100 million, but that didn't come to fruition. They never released any trading cards and are under investigation for fraud from investors who claimed they were misled.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce invest in pickleball restaurant

The Chiefs QB is a well-known investor in professional sports. He has invested in the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Current, and Major League Pickleball. Now, he and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have invested in another up-and-coming franchise.

This week, it was announced that Mahomes and Kelce have invested in an entertainment eatery called "Chicken N Pickle." The concept of combining food and the ever-growing popularity of pickleball.

The chain has eight restaurants across the country. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are now among 30 new investors for the brand. The initial location opened in Kansas City in 2017 and has continued to expand with the sport's growth.

Through 2024, "Chicken N Pickle" plans to open in another seven locations in the United States. It offers pickleball courts as well as other recreational entertainment.

Like Mahomes, Travis Kelce has also invested in a few companies. The Chiefs tight end has funded Players TV, Casa Azul Tequila Soda, and ZenWTR, to name a few.

