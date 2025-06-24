"Pretty sure this is it": Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement timeline ahead of Steelers debut

Father time is undefeated for pro athletes. Despite Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, Wayne Gretzky, and Michael Jordan being arguably the greatest players of all time in their respective sports, there comes a time when age catches up with you and it is the right moment to call it a career.

Ad

On Tuesday, while appearing on the Pat McAfee show, legendary QB Aaron Rodgers revealed that he is fairly confident that the 2025 NFL season will be the final campaign of his amazing career.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did a one year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on it or anything like that. So, you know, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I've played 20 freakin years, it's been a long, long run. I've enjoyed it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers then continued by highlighting how he does not think that there is a better place to finish his career than in Pittsburgh with the group of players the team currently has.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in a city that expects you to win." Rodgers said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers challenge for a Super Bowl in 2025?

Rodgers unquestionably has the chance to challenge for the postseason and a Super Bowl in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization has one of the best head coaches in the league in Mike Tomlin, an elite defensive unit with stars in T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, and an exciting offensive unit that features WR DK Metcalf and RB Kaleb Johnson.

Ad

As a result, there is an expectation that Pittsburgh can have a solid season next year. Meanwhile, Rodgers will personally be looking to continue climbing the all-time leaderboards at the QB position.

According to Stat Muse, Rodgers currently ranks No. 6 all time in games played (248), No. 7 all time in passing yards (62,952), No. 7 all time in completions (5,369), and No. 5 all time in passing touchdowns (503).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.