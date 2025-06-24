"Pretty sure this is it": Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement timeline ahead of Steelers debut

Father time is undefeated for pro athletes. Despite Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi, Wayne Gretzky, and Michael Jordan being arguably the greatest players of all time in their respective sports, there comes a time when age catches up with you and it is the right moment to call it a career.
On Tuesday, while appearing on the Pat McAfee show, legendary QB Aaron Rodgers revealed that he is fairly confident that the 2025 NFL season will be the final campaign of his amazing career.
"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did a one year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on it or anything like that. So, you know, this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I've played 20 freakin years, it's been a long, long run. I've enjoyed it."
Rodgers then continued by highlighting how he does not think that there is a better place to finish his career than in Pittsburgh with the group of players the team currently has.
"What better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in a city that expects you to win." Rodgers said.
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers challenge for a Super Bowl in 2025?
Rodgers unquestionably has the chance to challenge for the postseason and a Super Bowl in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization has one of the best head coaches in the league in Mike Tomlin, an elite defensive unit with stars in T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, and an exciting offensive unit that features WR DK Metcalf and RB Kaleb Johnson.
As a result, there is an expectation that Pittsburgh can have a solid season next year. Meanwhile, Rodgers will personally be looking to continue climbing the all-time leaderboards at the QB position.
According to Stat Muse, Rodgers currently ranks No. 6 all time in games played (248), No. 7 all time in passing yards (62,952), No. 7 all time in completions (5,369), and No. 5 all time in passing touchdowns (503).
