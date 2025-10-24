  • home icon
“Pretty sure we’re out”: Chiefs' Nick Bolton makes blunt admission on KC’s fading playoff hopes

By Nishant
Published Oct 24, 2025 16:23 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (Credits: IMAGN)

Linebacker Nick Bolton reflected about the Chiefs' chances of the playoffs on Thursday as he addressed the reporters. When asked if he knew of the team standings and where the Chiefs stand, Bolton said he focuses on the game at hand.

"Not really," Bolton said. "Just trying to win a game every week right now."

One asked if he believes the Chiefs are still in contention for the playoffs.

"I'm pretty sure we're out," Bolton said with a smile. "We didn't play very well in first few weeks. So yeah, pretty sure we're out. But I was taking week by week."
Through seven games, the club holds a 4-3 record and is No. 3 in the AFC West, trailing both the Denver Broncos (5-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).

Individually, Nick Bolton has logged 55 tackles (29 solo) through seven games, which leads the team. While his production is solid, the broader defensive unit has struggled to string together consistent performances.

Despite a struggling start to the season, the Chiefs are making a comeback. In Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs overwhelmed the Las Vegas Raiders with a 31-0 shutout at home on Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the charge behind 286 passing yards and three touchdowns, while the Chiefs’ defense allowed just 96 total yards and three first downs. Rookie receiver Rashee Rice returned from suspension and contributed two touchdown catches.

Nick Bolton credits Chiefs’ offense for energizing defense after dominant Week 7 win

Nick Bolton praised the team’s offensive surge for fueling the defense’s dominance in recent weeks.

“Obviously, the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of that," Bolton said. "Run teams early and then get to the later half of the game and having to pass the ball a little bit to score points. Obviously, it helps us a lot. I joke around with those guys and say don’t score in three minutes, keep the eight-minute or nine-minute drives out there so we’re always fresh.”
Bolton also added that scoring has boosted every unit.

“Scoring points, I think they’re giving us a lot of juice on offense, defense, and also special teams. Giving the crowd a little juice, too.”

Kansas City remains the only NFL team ranked in the top five in both total offense (370.6 yards per game) and defense (280.3 yards allowed). The Chiefs limited the Raiders to just 95 yards on 30 plays, the second-fewest in the Super Bowl era.

