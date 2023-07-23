Prime Cam Newton vs Josh Allen discourse has fans voting for clear winner

Josh Allen is a phenomenal quarterback whose talent is undebatable, but there's one specific player that he'll probably be compared against until the end of his career: Cam Newton.

With similar playstyles, including their ability to run, strong bodies to absorb hits from defensive players and a strong arm that impressed all fans and analysts, it's difficult to miss the similarities between them. Since they were high draft picks who dominated during their time in the league, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly which one is the best player at their peak.

But NFL fans had their say after a Twitter user started a discussion about which player had the best peak, and frankly, it wasn't really close.

Royce Morgan @PTSportsFix Prime Cam Newton or Josh Allen?

KN SPORTZ @kn_sportz @PTSportsFix Prime Cam been to the Super Bowl

Nicholas Murray @nsm878 @PTSportsFix Tough call. Both of them are bruiser QBs.

I think Cam. Faster.

The Beardzone Podcast @beardzonepod @PTSportsFix @patrickpucci2 Prime Cam got the panthers to a Super Bowl so I’ll take Cam

willie mnatzakanian @WMnatzakanian @PTSportsFix Cam Newton had a 15-1 season and SB appearance.

Comparing Josh Allen and Cam Newton's numbers

Obviously you can't take definitive conclusions since Allen is still a young quarterback with some room to develop while Newton has not played in 2022 and it's unlikely to ever play in the NFL again. But considering just their peaks, the comparison becomes more fair.

Allen's peak in 2021 was incredible, and the only reason why his team failed to progress further in the playoffs was due to the defense allowing Patrick Mahomes to move up the field in just 13 seconds. But his play in 2021 was worthy of MVP-mentions, even if the Bills fell short.

Newton, by his part, does have an MVP award to his name. It happened in 2015, when the Carolina Panthers almost had a perfect regular season, losing just in Week 16 to the Atlanta Falcons. They obliterated their opponents in the NFC playoffs, but Von Miller and the Denver Broncos proved to be too much in Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning's final NFL game.

One can say that Allen's peak will extend for further years - and, since he's still 27, it could be that we didn't even see his peak form yet.

But Cam Newton's 2015 season was nothing short of magical, even if it didn't end the way he and the Panthers wanted to. Allen will need to step up even more if he wants to replicate the level that Supercam reached in 2015.

