Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Which team has the most nominees?

The semi-finalist list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been revealed. There are plenty of legendary players on the list that should become finalists.

The complete list of semi-finalists is:

Cornerback Eric Allen

Defensive end Jared Allen

Offensive tackle Willie Anderson

Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli

Safety LeRoy Butler

Running back Eddie George

Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester

Wide receiver Torry Holt

Wide receiver Andre Johnson

Defensive end Robert Mathis

Linebacker Sam Mills

Defensive tackle Richard Seymour

Wide receiver Steve Smith

Wide receiver/special team Steve Tasker

Running back Fred Taylor

Linebacker Zach Thomas

Wide receiver Hines Ward

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware

Running back Ricky Watters

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork

Linebacker Patrick Willis

Safety Darren Woodson

Defensive tackle Bryant Young

A total of 26 nominees have made it to the round of semi-finalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Among all of those nominees, there are a total of 27 teams represented by players that once played for them.

It's a surprising team that leads the pack in most nominees for this year's Hall of Fame Nominees. It's the Houston Texans. The Texans currently have five players that have played for them at one point or another in their potential Hall of Fame careers.

Those names include Vince Wilfork, Tony Boselli, Eddie George, Andre Johnson, and Steve Tasker. Steve Tasker didn't necessarily play for the Texans, but he did play for the Houston Oilers, who then became the Houston Texans. Either way, the Texans have a good number of players represented in the 2022 Hall of Fame.

Four teams are in a four-way tie with four players represented by their teams. The New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys all have four players nominated for the Hall of Fame 2022 class.

The Patriots' Hall of Fame nominees include Vince Wilfork, Torry Holt, Richard Seymour and Fred Taylor.

The Ravens' Hall of Fame nominees include Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester and Steve Smith Sr.

The 49ers' Hall of Fame nominees include Patrick Willis, Bryant Young, Anquan Boldin and Ricky Watters.

The Cowboys' Hall of Fame nominees include Darren Woodson, Eddie George, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class is deep with legendary players who are all deserving of their gold jackets and to forever be enshrined. Whatever the case may be, this should be the year that Zach Thomas finally gets in.

