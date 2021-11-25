Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Which team has the most nominees?

The semi-finalist list for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been revealed. There are plenty of legendary players on the list that should become finalists.
The complete list of semi-finalists is:
- Cornerback Eric Allen
- Defensive end Jared Allen
- Offensive tackle Willie Anderson
- Cornerback/safety Ronde Barber
- Wide receiver Anquan Boldin
- Offensive tackle Tony Boselli
- Safety LeRoy Butler
- Running back Eddie George
- Wide receiver/kick returner Devin Hester
- Wide receiver Torry Holt
- Wide receiver Andre Johnson
- Defensive end Robert Mathis
- Linebacker Sam Mills
- Defensive tackle Richard Seymour
- Wide receiver Steve Smith
- Wide receiver/special team Steve Tasker
- Running back Fred Taylor
- Linebacker Zach Thomas
- Wide receiver Hines Ward
- Linebacker DeMarcus Ware
- Running back Ricky Watters
- Wide receiver Reggie Wayne
- Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork
- Linebacker Patrick Willis
- Safety Darren Woodson
- Defensive tackle Bryant Young
A total of 26 nominees have made it to the round of semi-finalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Among all of those nominees, there are a total of 27 teams represented by players that once played for them.
It's a surprising team that leads the pack in most nominees for this year's Hall of Fame Nominees. It's the Houston Texans. The Texans currently have five players that have played for them at one point or another in their potential Hall of Fame careers.
Those names include Vince Wilfork, Tony Boselli, Eddie George, Andre Johnson, and Steve Tasker. Steve Tasker didn't necessarily play for the Texans, but he did play for the Houston Oilers, who then became the Houston Texans. Either way, the Texans have a good number of players represented in the 2022 Hall of Fame.
Four teams are in a four-way tie with four players represented by their teams. The New England Patriots, the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys all have four players nominated for the Hall of Fame 2022 class.
The Patriots' Hall of Fame nominees include Vince Wilfork, Torry Holt, Richard Seymour and Fred Taylor.
The Ravens' Hall of Fame nominees include Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester and Steve Smith Sr.
The 49ers' Hall of Fame nominees include Patrick Willis, Bryant Young, Anquan Boldin and Ricky Watters.
The Cowboys' Hall of Fame nominees include Darren Woodson, Eddie George, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.
The 2022 Hall of Fame class is deep with legendary players who are all deserving of their gold jackets and to forever be enshrined. Whatever the case may be, this should be the year that Zach Thomas finally gets in.