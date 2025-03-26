"Pro game is slower" - Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter will have no trouble adjusting to NFL

Travis Hunter had an elite career at the collegiate level, splitting his time between the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes. The two-way star is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There have been plenty of questions about whether or not the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner will be able to adjust to the pro level, particularly if he will successfully be able to play on both sides of the ball.

Deion Sanders, who coached Hunter throughout his entire college career, recently weighed in on the topic, sharing that he believes the star won't have any trouble adjusting to the NFL.

Speaking on "The Skip Bayless Show," the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer said:

"First of all, he's an incredible athlete that has the propensity to do both simultaneously. He's that good. He's going to be your best receiver and your best corner. Now, secondly, the pro game is slower, Skip, you go to huddles, man. It was during the - let's just say 25 to 35, 40 seconds between each play. College, we had the tempo. It was go, go, go, go, go."

Sanders continued:

"And he still put up 100-something snaps every game. It was unbelievable. He gets more rest. And in the pros, you can't hit anybody downfield. So you don't have to worry about no cheap shot or anything like that because you can't do it. You know, his protection is going to be so much better in the NFL than it was in college."

Check out Deion Sanders' comments on Travis Hunter below (starting at the 35:20 mark):

Sanders noted that they had a plan to keep Hunter fresh during his college career. He added that teams at the professional level don't go at it how they used to, while claiming that it would be foolish to not allow the two-way star to play on both sides of the ball.

NFL draft analyst claims Travis Hunter would be the Patriots' most dynamic weapon

Travis Hunter has been frequently projected to land with the New England Patriots. Daniel Jeremiah recently made the case that the two-way star would be the franchise's most dynamic weapon. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," the NFL Network draft insider stated:

"I would. I think he's dynamic. I think he'd be the most dynamic weapon on offense and I think they would have a lot of fun. Watching those two guys at quarterback and wide receiver, kind of grow up together, I would be excited about that if I were a Patriots fan and somehow Travis Hunter would be there."

Check out Daniel Jeremiah's comments on Travis Hunter below:

Jeremiah questioned how the Patriots would announce the potential pick. New England holds the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

