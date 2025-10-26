“Probably watched his dad get destroyed”; “They HATE him”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets listed as inactive for Browns vs. Patriots game

The Cleveland Browns will be without backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders for their Week 8 clash against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
The former Colorado star, who was listed as questionable heading into the contest, was named to the inactive list before the game. Sanders is reportedly suffering from a tight back, which has led to his omission.
NFL fans reacted to Browns QB2 missing the Patriots game on Sunday.
"Probably watched his dad get destroyed by a Freshman QB in Utah."
"They HATE him it’s actually crazy."
"Colorado booster here. You left out the part that they’re resting him for the playoffs to be their starter, it’s called load management."
"Curious how he sustained a back injury as a backup QB. In the weight room? Backups don't throw many passes or get many reps in practice during game week."
"Imagine getting this close with everyone demanding that u should be the starter and now pulling urself out with “back stiffness” something ain’t adding up."
"How does a dude who never plays hurt his back 😂😂😂😂"
With Shedeur Sanders unavailable for the game, Former Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe will be the backup to Dillon Gabriel for Sunday's game.
