The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second straight Super Bowl, but a unique prop bet has caught the attention of many fans.

Throughout the NFL season, the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has been one of the biggest stories. Whenever the pop star is at the Chiefs games, she is shown on TV, and now, sportsbooks are offering odds on whether Kelce will propose after the Super Bowl.

The line saw yes be +190, which implies a 34.5% chance of happening, while the no is -250. After the odds were released, fans had a fun time with it, as many believed no was the correct bet.

"-250 is a max whale goat play," a fan wrote on X.

Check out some more fan reactions:

"I'll bet NO for everything I own. -250 for no is a steal! No way he does it."

"There has to be like a $50 max on this because otherwise, mortgage your life savings on no."

"+190 on yes is some horrible odds for what would be some truly outlandish sh*t"

Most fans seem to think there is no chance Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift, while others continue to be annoyed by the continuous coverage of Swift in NFL games.

Travis Kelce plays a prominent role in the AFC championship game

Travis Kelce led the AFC championship in receiving yards as he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl after a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Kelce scored the first touchdown and finished the matchup with 116 yards on 11 receptions and a touchdown.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had nothing but praise for his star tight end.

"He's a special player, man," Mahomes said. "I always say it, but when the lights get brighter, he plays better. That's the true mark of a champion, and that's what he is."

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the win that he's never seen Travis Kelce more fired up, so he knew the tight end would have a massive game.

"Listen, Travis is always fired up," Reid said. "He's always fired up. But with the playoffs, he's even more so. I never worry about him being ready to go.

"He's always right there and just brings that emotion to the guys. I appreciate his attitude always. He's just added a little bit to it. I think that week off helped him, for him to be able to get a little bit of rest and get in there and go."

The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

