"Proud of you" - Trevor Etienne's brother Travis sends message as Georgia RB gets drafted by Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne expressed pride and support for his younger sibling - Trevor Etienne - after the Carolina Panthers selected him in the 2025 NFL draft.

Travis - starting his fifth year as a former first-round draft choice with the Jaguars - will now see Trevor start his rookie year as a fourth-round pick (No. 114) by the Panthers. Travis Etienne was a star at Clemson before being selected as the 25th pick in 2021, while Trevor Etienne played at Florida before transferring to Georgia for his last year of college.

On Saturday, shortly after his brother was picked in the fourth round, Travis celebrated Trevor's success on social media.

"Proud of you, now the real work begins @Trevor_Etienne Love you too 🤞🏾," said Travis Etienne in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trevor Etienne starts his NFL career in Carolina, while his brother Travis faces uncertainty in Jacksonville. The Jaguars drafted Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten, sparking speculation on Travis Etienne's future as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.

Trevor Etienne takes a page from Travis's competitive spirit

Trevor Etienne during the Georgia Bulldogs pro day. (Credits: IMAGN)

Speaking at Georgia's pro day before the draft, Trevor Etienne shared stories about his brother's childhood rivalries that prepared him for football success.

"We would compete with anything, who could do anything faster or better," Trevor Etienne said with a smile during his pro day interview. "I remember one day my grandma—we were outside playing catch, me and him, and he kept trying to throw the ball hard, as hard as he can, and I kept catching it. And my grandma was like, 'You know, that's gonna make her better.'"

After moving from Florida to Georgia for his final season, Trevor rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024 - while also accruing 32 receptions for 194 yards - showcasing the versatility that drew NFL scouts. Unlike his brother - who stepped into a featured role in Jacksonville - Trevor joins a Carolina backfield that already includes established runners. They are Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle.

The Carolina Panthers's selection of Trevor Etienne came at pick No. 114, which aligned closely with pre-draft projections. Per Bleacher Report's big board, he was ranked as the No. 140 prospect overall. While Trevor lacks the top-end power of his brother, scouts have praised his speed and potential as a complementary back in a rotation.

