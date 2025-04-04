Sauce Gardner’s offseason grind has fans buzzing. On Thursday, the New York Jets All-Pro cornerback put in serious work — sprint drills, explosive lunges and sharp agility movements all on display. It wasn’t just a highlight reel. It was a statement.

Ad

Gardner, who’s been doubted for "not being physical enough," is addressing the noise, and fans had plenty to say about it. One fan summed it up with raw hype.

"Sauce finna prove a lot of haters wrong,” a fan tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Ah man that got me hyped,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That’s the kind of energy Gardner has built around his name since Day 1 in New York. From lockdown rookie to back-to-back All-Pro, he’s been delivering, and fans are feeling the momentum.

Another fan had a critique with concern. People want him stronger, thicker and more dominant in his fourth season.

"Sauce needs to up his calories by 2k per day,” a fan commented.

"He needs to be wrestling, doing judo, and spending most of his day with a tackling dummy... I want to see him at camp with Breece (or better yet, Q) in Oklahoma drills at the end of every practice! LOL," another fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Gimmicky workouts, dude just needs to get a bit stronger and add like 15 lbs,” one fan said.

"Will this training help you actually be able to make a tackle and play the ball better?? Let’s hope so because your ball skills and tackling have been abysmal. Step up your game this year,” a fan wrote.

Ad

After entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in 2022, Gardner has earned two first-team All-Pro nods, a Pro Bowl each season and the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. His 20 pass breakups led the league as a rookie. He’s one of only three defenders ever to earn first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons.

Will the Jets pay premium to keep Sauce Gardner in the mix?

Sauce Gardner’s next contract might come with a spicy price tag, and the Jets are officially on the clock.

Ad

With cornerback deals heating up across the league, Gardner and his agent, AJ Vaynerchuk, are watching closely. Derek Stingley Jr. inked a $30 million per year extension with the Texans, and that deal could be the new benchmark. Gardner and Stingley were drafted back-to-back in 2022 (third and fourth overall), and their contract paths could mirror each other's.

Last fall, Patrick Surtain II and Jalen Ramsey ($24M per year) helped reset the market. Then came Jaycee Horn in March ($25M per year). However, it was Stingley’s megadeal that flipped the script and likely raised Gardner’s price tag.

The Jets face a tough call. Do they lock up a generational cornerback while rebuilding their core or risk letting the price rise even higher?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.