Puka Nacua expresses excitement as Matthew Stafford agrees to run it back with Rams

Puka Nacua shared his excitement as teammate Matthew Stafford agreed to continue his journey with the Rams. Earlier this week, rumors were swirling around regarding the potential trade of the Rams quarterback.

Ad

LA even permitted Stafford to explore trade options outside the team. However, in the end, the Rams decided to restructure their deal with the QB to have him back on the team.

Nacua reacted to the big news by posting a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The American, while waiting at an airport for his flight, shot a video celebrating Stafford's contract with the Rams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yo, I'm currently sitting at the airport. I just barely missed my flight to Salt Lake City ... um, but we just signed Matthew Stafford ... and number nine is back," Nacua said in the video.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nacua and Stafford played the last two seasons together for the Rams, and with the new contract extension, fans will continue to see them together in the upcoming season.

Stafford previously played for the Detroit Lions before joining the Rams in 2021. Meanwhile, Puka joined him in 2023.

Matthew Stafford stays with the Rams despite the Raiders willing to pay $100 million

As reports about Matthew Stafford's potential trade circulated last week, two teams, the Raiders and the New York Giants, tried their best to acquire him. Both teams needed a quarterback and had an opportunity to secure a deal with the former Super Bowl champion.

Ad

Per The Athletic, the Raiders were even ready to pay around $90 to $100 million to Stafford. However, despite their best efforts, the American quarterback chose to stay with the Rams.

NFL journalist Mike Florio mentioned in his article for NBC that both the Raiders and Giants, who also reportedly offered around $90 to $100 million to Stafford, served as "leverage" to get more money from the Rams.

"At the end of the day, the Raiders (and to a similar extent the Giants) served as Stafford’s leverage in his effort to get the Rams to give him more money," Florio wrote.

Although Matthew Stafford stayed with the Rams, his new contract details are still not out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.