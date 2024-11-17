Puka Nacua's girlfriend has apt 2-word reaction to Rams WR's first TD in 2024

Puka Nacua scored his first touchdown of the 2024 NFL Season on Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) against the New England Patriots (3-8), and his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, couldn't contain her pride.

Taking to Instagram Story, she reposted the Rams' official IG post, hailing Nacua and praised the wide receiver with a two-word reaction:

"He's him."

Hallie Aiono's IG Story (Credits: IG / @hallieaiono)

The 2023 Pro-Bowler made a fantastic diving catch to pull off the score against the New England Patriots. As Puka Nacua ran toward the right sideline with the Rams offense lined up, his teammate QB Matthew Stafford made a pinpoint throw, which led the ball to land precisely where only Nacua could reach it. Following this, the young WR made an acrobatic catch before diving into the end zone.

For his girlfriend Hallie and all other Rams fans, Nacua's TD is all the way more special since the beginning of his season was disrupted by an injury to the bursa sac in his right knee in August. After missing five NFL games, he was finally made active in Week 8.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono have been together since 2021, but their relationship status was confirmed in 2022.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: Relationship Timeline

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono met at a friend's gathering in 2021. Still, their relationship status became questionable as the WR appeared in one of her TikTok videos around that time. Back then, Nacua was playing football with the BYU Cougars.

The lovebirds made their relationship official on Instagram on October 16, 2022, a few months before Nacua was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Since then, Hallie has been a constant cheerleader for Nacua on the sidelines.

After the WR was activated from injured reserve last month, Hallie attended the Rams game and took to Instagram to show some love for Nacua.

"I am so proud of you puka baby. You never fail to amaze me🤍."

Puka Nacua has registered 21 receptions and 250 yards. He will be looking to play an important role for the LA Rams this season and make his partner, Hallie Aiono, proud.

