Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is having a monumental rookie season. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua didn't have a big name for himself but quickly took the league by storm.

Through his first 12 games as a pro, Nacua has recorded 77 receptions for 1,029 yards and four touchdowns. He's had five games of over 100 receiving yards.

During last week's game vs. the Cleveland Browns, Nacua caught a 12-yard pass, which put him 936 receiving yards on the year. With that milestone, he surpassed wide receiver Eddie Kennison's single-season record for most receiving yards in franchise history as a rookie since 1996.

Following the accomplishment, Nacua got a shoutout from NBA star LeBron James on Twitter. Nacua responded with a joke.

“I’m a huge LeBron fan," Nacua said on Wednesday, via the Los Angeles Times., "so stuff like that definitely doesn’t go over my head. I said in a group chat … if my girlfriend wasn’t my screensaver then LeBron posting would be.”

With the Rams playing 12 games already this season, Nacua will have five more games this season to add to his total yardage.

Could Puka Nacua break the record for most receiving yards in a rookie season in NFL history?

The NFL record for most receiving yards in a rookie season is held by Bill Groman, who recorded 1,473 yards in 1960 in 14 games.

Nacua would need 445 yards in the Rams' final five games this season. That averages 89 yards each game.

With five games of over 100-plus yards, it's a milestone that Nacua could accomplish.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase came close to breaking Gorman's record in 2021 as he recorded 1,455 yards in 17 games played. One year prior, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson recorded 1,400 yards as a rookie in 16 games.

