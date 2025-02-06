Puka Nacua opens up on pressure to fill Cooper Kupp's shoes ahead of Rams WR's looming exit

The LA Rams are going to be one of the more intriguing teams next season as they trade away veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Coach Sean McVay is seeing the team go through a transitional period after making the NFC Divisional Round, and they are going to be interesting heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Kupp announced on social media that he had been informed about the Rams' intention to trade him this offseason.

While appearing on the "Up and Adams Show," Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua discussed how difficult it will be to replace the production and leadership of Cooper Kupp.

"I think it will definitely be hard to fill his shoes," Nacua said. "There's so many great things that he does, such an impact he had on the organization."

"But I'm super excited for the challenge it is to be in that rule. I feel like I was born to play football... the people around me have helped prepare me for this role."

Puka Nacua proved that he could be a significant wide receiver, finishing the 2024 season with 79 receptions on 106 targets for 990 yards (12.5 yards per catch), three receiving touchdowns, 11 rushing attempts for 46 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a rushing touchdown.

What could the LA Rams expect to receive from the Cooper Kupp trade?

The Cooper Kupp trade is going to be interesting as the 31-year-old wide receiver still has two years remaining on his contract and has a cap hit of $29.78 million in 2025 and $27.33 million in 2026. However, the Rams have already said they will be willing to eat some of the money to make a trade go through.

The team will look to get younger, meaning they will want to acquire some draft capital as a result. In the 2025 NFL draft, the Rams currently have these picks:

Own 1st

Own 2nd

Own 3rd

Own 4th

Atlanta Falcons 6th

Own 6th

It will be difficult to rebuild, but it seems like the core that won the Super Bowl is being phased out to open the next window for the team. Kupp may not be the only Rams player on the move this offseason.

