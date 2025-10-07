Puka Nacua's GF, Hallie Aiono, drops hint on baby boy's name while celebrating second baby shower without Rams WR in California

Puka Nacua is expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiona, who, on Monday, shared a few pictures from her baby shower. The couple announced the big news on social media in May.In July, TMZ Sports reported that Aiona had filed in court to confirm the NFL star as the father of her unborn baby. This week, Aiona posted a few pictures on social media, offering a glimpse of her second baby shower without the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and dropped a hint about the baby's name.Aiona celebrated “Baby K” with her “California family and friends,&quot; likely indicating the starting letter of the baby's name. Aiona's sisters threw a party for her as she expressed gratitude to her family members for their support during her pregnancy.&quot;Sid and Tay have carried me and my son through this whole pregnancy and have showed up for me in my darkest, most vulnerable times consistently. My son is so lucky to have them as his aunties, and I can’t wait for him to experience their unconditional love forever,&quot; Aiona wrote.She also thanked her fans for their blessings and support:&quot;Thank you to everyone who showered us with love yesterday. I will never take for granted any opportunity to celebrate my son. I can’t wait to meet you, my sweet boy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the baby shower, Puka Nacua’s baby’s mother opted for a lacy, all-white outfit. She wore a skirt and a matching top, showing off her budding baby bump in her post.Aiona styled her hair in a bun and posed in a garden, caressing her bump. She also posted a few pictures with family members and offered a glimpse of the decorations for the baby shower.Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiona, dons all-white at first baby showerOn Sept. 21, Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiona, posted snaps from her first baby shower on Instagram. She shared pictures and expressed gratitude for her loved ones.&quot;Baby boy and I were showered with SO much love and support by my family and friends yesterday! I am so grateful to have my tribe behind me and boy. I know he feels so much love and happiness from each person who came to celebrate us,&quot; Aiona wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHallie Aiona wore a white bodycon dress for the occasion and kept her hair open as she posed with her friends and family members.Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiona revealed in their post in May that they were expecting a baby boy. However, according to TMZ reports in July, Aiona filed a petition on June 16 while she was 19 weeks pregnant and asked for joint custody of the baby. She also requested “reasonable expenses” from the NFL star.