Puka Nacua’s GF Hallie Aiono flaunts baby bump in satin dress during maternity photoshoot

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, has been getting the most out of her first pregnancy journey. Aiono never misses out on posting pictures with her baby bump on her social media. Recently, the influencer shared a handful of pictures from her beautiful in-house maternity photoshoot.

On Thursday, Hallie Aiono shared a carousel post on her Instagram, featuring beautiful black & white pictures from her maternity photoshoot. In the snaps, Aiono can be spotted posing with her baby bump from inside her kitchen. For her in-house photoshoot, the influencer opted for a beautiful satin dress.

"[Blue heart emoji]," Aiono captioned her IG post.

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono started dating each other in 2021, according to PEOPLE. After more than three years of dating, the couple announced they were pregnant with their first child. Interestingly, it was Aiono who broke her pregnancy news first via her social media

Last week, Hallie Aiono shared an Instagram post from her first-ever maternity photoshoot from a beautiful green field venue. In the snapshots, Aiono could be seen posing with the sonographic pictures of her unborn baby. The post also included a clip in which the couple could be seen busting into big wholesome smiles, after getting to know the gender of their baby.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy," Aiono wrote in the caption.

Puka Nacua shared wedding plans with girlfriend Hallie Aiono

Even though it has been more than three years since Puka Nacua has been dating his girlfriend Hallie Aiono, the wide receiver has no plans for marriage. In March, Nacua made an appearance on the 'St. Brown Podcast.' During one of the segments of the podcast, Nacua confessed his true feelings about marriage and said:

"I don't think I'll be ready to get married anytime soon."

Interestingly, now that Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono is pregnant, the Rams wide receiver might change his mind about marriage. In fact, there's a good possibility of him getting engaged to Aiono in the coming months.

