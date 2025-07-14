Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, reacted to Aaron Donald's wife Erica's social media post. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Erica shared a glimpse of a dinner date with her husband.

She posted several pictures of the couple enjoying their time together with a sweet caption.

"Love you forever," she wrote.

Fans reacted to the post and expressed their love for the couple. Nacua's girlfriend also sent a sweet three-word message.

"love you guys," Aiono commented.

Puka Nacua’s GF Hallie Aiono sends 3-word message as Aaron Donald's wife Erica professes love for Rams DT/@ericadonald99

Erica posted a snap with her husband in the first slide of the post. The former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle shared a side hug with his wife and kissed her on her cheek in the picture.

Donald opted to wear a casual and comfortable outfit for the evening. He donned a brown shade half-sleeve shirt and paired that with black pants and white shoes. He also wore a white and brown cap, while his wife styled for the date in a stunning high-slit off-shoulder black dress. She wore minimal jewelry and white sandals with a black triangle pattern on them.

Erica also shared a few snaps of their delicious meal and an adorable hand picture of her and Aaron.

Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, enjoys relaxing weekend

Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, is expecting the couple's first child together. She announced the big news with a post on Instagram on May 12, revealing that the pair is expecting a baby boy.

On Sunday, Aiono shared a snap of her enjoying the sunbath in a black bikini.

"boy loves the sun," she wrote in the caption.

Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, enjoys relaxing weekend/@hallieaiono

Nacua's girlfriend has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court to confirm that the NFL player is the father of her unborn child, according to TMZ. She reportedly filed the petition on June 16 and is seeking joint legal custody of her kid but full physical custody, as well as reasonable expenditures associated with the pregnancy and birth of the baby.

Meanwhile, on the field, Nacua is gearing up for his third season with the Los Angeles Rams. In his rookie season, he recorded 1,486 receiving yards, and in the next season, he recorded 990 receiving yards.

