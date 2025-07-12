Puka Nacua’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono shares pregnancy update amid ongoing paternity confirmation case

LA Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua’s girlfriend Hallie Aiono's pregnancy saga has been eventful. Recently, she gave an update to her fans via an Instagram story.

On May 12, in a Mother's Day post, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Aiono uploaded a bunch of pictures, including a sonogram.

According to a report by TMZ, Aiono filed a petition in Los Angeles County on June 16. She asked the court to confirm if Nacua is the father of her unborn child. Aiono has also reportedly requested joint legal custody, visiting rights for Puka and financial support for all the pregnancy-related expenses.

Amid the ongoing paternity confirmation case, Aiono took to Instagram to upload an update on her pregnancy on Saturday.

"6 months 🩵," Aiono wrote.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Hallie Aiono's story. [Image credits: Instagram/@hallieaiono]

Former NFL star Ryan Clark takes a shot at Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, amid the paternity confirmation case

All gloves were off on Friday's "The Pivot Podcast." Ryan Clark gave his strong opinions on the Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono situation. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety said:

"If you were in it for the money, you had one job. Y’all were together all over the NFL sites. Everybody’s posting you. It’s a beautiful couple... The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else — just for however long you had to do it.

"Whether you wanted to get a ring, whether you wanted to get a baby by Puka, all you had to do was wait. And you couldn’t wait."

Clark concluded his statement by sending a message to Nacua.

"So for Puka, congrats, man," Clark said. "I pray that’s not your baby. I hope you don’t have to deal with the decision-making that comes along with knowing someone you trusted did that to you, and now got you on front street."

Nacua and Aiono dated for around four years from 2021 to mid-2025. Aiono was often seen supporting Puka during his Rams games. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the two.

