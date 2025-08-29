Puka Nacua’s pregnant ex-GF Hallie Aiono reveals due date window of her baby amid messy paternity case

Puka Nacua's ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, shared the due date of her baby in her new social media story. She announced the pregnancy in May. However, in July, she filed in court for confirmation of the paternity test.

Ad

Amid the legal battle, she shared an update on her budding baby bump. Aiona posted a snap from the beachside, flaunting her bump, and in the caption, she talked about the due date.

"Start the 10 weeks countdown for boy 🩵," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Puka Nacua’s pregnant ex-GF Hallie Aiono/@ hallieaiono

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hallie Aiono has actively shared about her pregnancy on social media. She broke the good news on May 12, posting a slew of photos and a heartfelt caption.

Ad

Trending

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid," she wrote. "I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy."

Ad

She posed in natural greenery all around with ultrasound images of the baby bump. She wore a knitted bodycon dress and kept her hair flowing, cradling her bump with her hand. The post also included an adorable video with Puka Nacua in which the couple revealed the gender of the baby.

The NFL star shared his excitement to welcome a baby boy. However, things soon changed, and two months later, Aiona filed a major request in a U.S. court.

Ad

As reported by TMZ Sports in July, Aiona filed a petition in Los Angeles County court to confirm if the NFL wide receiver was the father of the baby. Moreover, she is seeking joint legal custody of the baby, while requesting sole physical custody and "reasonable expenses."

Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend stuns in a flowery dress

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, shared a glimpse of her flowery dress. She posted five pictures posing by green bushes in the printed outfit.

Ad

Puka Nacua’s ex paired her dress with a bucket of red flowers. She wore white sandals and shared a glimpse of her bucket, which had fruits.

While the legal battle continues, Puka Nacua is preparing for his third NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams. In the preseason, the team registered wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. However, they lost against the Cleveland Browns. They will start the new season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.