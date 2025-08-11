Puka Nacua's pregnant GF Hallie Aiono flaunts baby bump 1 day after Rams WR's win vs. Cowboys in preseason game

Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiona, shared a glimpse of her budding baby bump on social media. She announced her pregnancy in May.On Sunday, she posted a blurry mirror selfie with a blue heart emoji in the caption. She wore black gym shorts and a matching top, lovingly caressing her baby bump with her hand. She styled the look with white sneakers.Puka Nacua's pregnant GF Hallie Aiono flaunts baby bump /@hallieaionoMeanwhile, Puka Nacua entered his third year in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, he recorded 990 receiving yards and is looking forward to bounce back in the upcoming season.The Rams had an amazing season last year, earning a spot in the playoffs, but their journey to the Super Bowl ended after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs.The Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game this week. They next face the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 17 and the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 23. Their Week 1 opponents in the regular season are the Houston Texans.Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend takes legal steps to confirm baby’s fatherAccording to a report by TMZ Sports last month, Puka Nacua's pregnant girlfriend filed a court case to determine the father of her baby. Per the report, she filed in Los Angeles County on June 16 while she was 19 weeks pregnant.She has reportedly asked to confirm Nacua as the baby’s father and is also seeking reasonable expenses from the NFL star. Aiona has requested joint legal custody of the baby.Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiona were first linked in 2022. They announced the pregnancy via social media earlier this year, in May, when Aiona shared a post with pictures of her baby bump and a video with Nacua where the couple revealed the gender of their baby.&quot;You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy🩵&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe posed in a white bodycon dress with ultrasound images.