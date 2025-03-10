Puka Nacua sends 4-word message to Davante Adams after $46,000,000 contract move with Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made a massive splash at the beginning of the 2025 NFL Free Agency period as they signed All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year, $46 million contract. This move is essentially going to be replacing the production from wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who the team is looking to trade away.

After news of this signing came out, Puka Nacua took to his Instagram stories and reposted the Los Angeles Rams welcoming Davante Adams to the team. Nacua added a funny four-word response asking for a plug to be part of the Taco Bell sponsorship that Adams has.

Puka Nacua wants to get some Taco Bell

Puka Nacua had an excellent second year in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams last season as he finished with 79 receptions on 106 targets for 990 yards (12.5 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns as well as 11 rushing attempts for 46 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown. It will be interesting to see how Davante Adams and Puka Nacua look together.

What else will the Los Angeles Rams do this offseason?

Entering today, the Los Angeles Rams had $45.6 million in cap space before the Davante Adams deal was signed, according to Over The Cap. While we do not officially know the cap hit that the Adams' contract is going to be, it will likely take at least $10-12 million in the 2025 cap.

That means the team will have an estimated $30 million to spend to build the team and that is not including the 2025 NFL draft. This is also before the Cooper Kupp trade that should be happening at some point in the offseason. Now, the focus needs to shift to the defense as they have four starters (Bobby Brown III, Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom, Ahkello Witherspoon) no longer under contract so they will need to figure things out.

The Rams currently have eight draft picks and could be interesting to see what they do. Below are their current 2025 NFL draft picks

Round 1 Pick 26

Round 3 Pick 90

Round 3 Pick 100

Round 4 Pick 126

Round 6 Pick 192

Round 6 Pick 197

Round 6 Pick 203

Round 6 Pick 204

