Puka Nacua sends 5-word message as Rams WR remembers his late father Lionel

LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua paid tribute to his late father Lionel on Monday by sharing a personal message on his Instagram story. It came with a childhood photo of himself being held by his father, both smiling at the camera.

“Keep watching over us pops ❤️,” Nacua wrote.

Lionel Nacua died from complications related to diabetes when Puka was 11 years old.

Puka comes from a close-knit football family. His older brother Samson, also a wide receiver, transferred alongside him from Utah to BYU before going undrafted and briefly joining the Colts. Another older brother, Kai Nacua, is a safety for the Michigan Panthers in the United Football League.

Outside of football, Puka signed endorsement deals in 2024 with Jordan Brand and Gatorade. The Jordan Brand agreement, announced in April, also included Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. In September, he joined Lamar Jackson, Justin Jefferson and Diana Flores in a new campaign for Gatorade.

The 2024 season marked a turbulent stretch for the WR as he sustained a knee injury in August and was later diagnosed with a PCL sprain after Week 1. He missed five games. When he returned in Week 8, Nacua posted 106 receiving yards against Minnesota. His standout performance came on Dec. 8 — 162 receiving yards and two total TDs in a win over the Bills, becoming the first player in Rams history to log 150+ receiving yards, a rushing TD and a receiving TD in a single game.

Puka Nacua prioritizes Super Bowl win over marriage plans

During an episode of the "St. Brown Brothers Podcast" in March, Puka Nacua said that he will not get married until he wins a Super Bowl.

“I don’t think I’ll be ready to get married anytime soon," Nacua said. "I’m (trying to) win a Super Bowl.”

Nacua is in a long-term relationship with social media influencer Hallie Aiono. The couple frequently shares moments from their relationship on Instagram, although Aiono has not publicly commented on Nacua’s recent remarks.

The wide receiver’s declaration sets a personal milestone tied directly to his professional goals. Last season, the LA Rams reached the divisional round before falling to the eventual champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the team has made significant roster changes, releasing veteran WR Cooper Kupp and acquiring Davante Adams.

