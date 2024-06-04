"Pure class": NFL fans applaud Joe Burrow as Bengals QB's foundation raises $1,100,000 to combat food insecurity 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow raised $1.1 million during his second annual Golf Invitational in Batavia, Ohio, at Stonelick Hills on May 31. The money raised will help combat food insecurity as well as provide mental health resources in the community.

The event was hosted by Burrow and several Bengals players like Orlando Brown Jr., Jake Browning, and Amarius Mims, as well as head coach Zac Taylor, were in attendance.

Following the news, NFL fans heaped praise on the Bengals quarterback.

"Joey B is pure class and cares for everyone that his foundation affects. I am so proud to have him as the QB of the Bengals," a fan wrote.

"Awesome to see. Respect to you Joe," a fan added.

The praise for Burrow didn't stop there, as fans say it is hard to hate Burrow with what he is doing in the community.

"Hard to not root for Joe," another fan wrote.

"That’s awesome! Common Joe Burrow W," another fan wrote.

"Love this," another added.

Joe Burrow says he's in a 'good spot' with his wrist

Joe Burrow has been rehabbing his wrist

Joe Burrow is 100% healthy to start the 2024 NFL season. Burrow played just 10 games last season after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

"This was a difficult injury," Burrow said, via ESPN. "It's been a tough several months, but physically it's not the worst injury that I've had. I've been through much tougher things physically and so that's been a positive. I've been able to really lift and continue my offseason program kind of the way that it always has been."

Since the injury, Burrow has been rehabbing and he says he's in a good spot as he expects to be fully healthy for training camp.

"Fortunately, that coincides with the beginning of training camp start of the season," Burrow said. "We'll see where it's at when the time comes. You never know, but right now we're in a good spot."

In the 10 games played, Burrow went 244-for-365 for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.