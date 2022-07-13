“Put the biggest on that mother**” - JaMarcus Russell calls himself the biggest bust in NFL history

JaMarcus Russell has broken years long silence to realistically address his NFL reputation on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. Russell didn't dispute the 'bust' label that his 31-game career produced following his No. 1 selection during the 2007 NFL Draft.

He even took it a step further, saying that if pundits are going to put the bust label next to his name, they might as well put 'the biggest' as a descriptor to his futility with with the Oakland Raiders from 2007-2009.

"I say I must have been the best to be the biggest right? I'll say my s*** didn't turn out how I wanted to or not... but if you are gonna call me a bust like you say, put 'the biggest' on that mother***... but that don't bother me.

"That is not in my world... don't apply to none of my family s***, it don't apply now... I busted out and went to college. I bust out and bustle scenes out my s*** so I guess, cool bro."

Russell believes the Raiders organization had a big hand in his failed run at the pro level after a stellar stint down on the Bayou with the LSU Tigers.

For the Tigers, he amassed 6,625 passing yards and 52 touchdowns to just 21 interceptions. According to the Alabama-born former BCS National Champion, he was dealt a 'bull****' hand:

“I wasn’t doing crazy s**t. I was trying to chill, relax … and trying to win some football games. Unfortunately, I wasn’t winning. But I was dealt a bulls**t hand. I’m at practice, bro, and these folks couldn’t catch a reverse, bro. Six plays straight, but you want to go downfield and catch a 90-yard pass.”

RodHavin @RodLoso JaMarcus Russell is as real as they come is what I took from this interview JaMarcus Russell is as real as they come is what I took from this interview https://t.co/DGtHIG1AHA

JaMarcus Russell never felt there was a fit with the Raiders

JaMarcus Russell was asked by Ryan Clark if he was a fit with the Raiders. In reply, the former No. 1 pick revealed unsavory practices by Al Davis' organization relating to the franchise monitoring his weight and fining him for being overweight.

“No, I didn’t feel that at all. Going into that building was like, ‘What’s going to happen today?’ I was getting fined for crazy s**t. I didn’t know they had my weight set at a certain weight, so I was getting fined per pound [overweight] …

"They was trying to find ways to get paper back, I thought. Then they said I owed them money. Why would I owe them money? I signed a contract.”

JaMarcus Russell may ultimately become a sympathetic figure in this story. The Davis family, meanwhile, should be called out for making a point of being politically correct while pulling stunts of this nature.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pivot and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. Was Jamarcus Russell the biggest bust in NFL history? Yes No 0 votes so far