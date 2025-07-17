"Put your hands where my eyes can see" - Shane Gillis mocks Deshaun Watson with insane massage joke at ESPYs 2025

Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the ESPYs on July 16 and made several touchy subject jokes about athletes.

One joke that Gillis didn't want to say was about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Gillis claimed he never wrote the joke and never wanted to tell it, but was told to.

When talking about Watson, he quickly joked about his massage history.

“I didn't write this. ‘Put your hands where my eyes can see' is what they say when Deshaun Watson gets a massage. I disagree as well, I swear to God I didn't want to tell it," Gilis said.

Gillis felt awkward telling the joke, which MLFootball called insane. But, of course, it's about Watson's past with massage therapists.

22 women filed lawsuits against Watson for sexual assault over his actions during massages. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused of illegally touching the massage therapists and asking for sex, which is what Gillis' joke was about.

The NFL ended up suspending Watson for 11 games, paying a record $5 million fine, undergoing evaluation by behavioral experts, and completing a treatment program for his sexual assault allegations.

Deshaun Watson had a setback in return from Achilles injury

Deshaun Watson will likely miss the entire 2025 season as he suffered a setback in his return from an Achilles injury.

Watson tore his Achilles during the 2024 NFL season, and while he was rehabbing, he suffered a setback, which will hurt his chances of playing this season.

"It is new information just learned in the past couple hours. So, I don't have everything yet," GM Andrew Berry said back in January, via Browns.com. "I don't want to rule out anything with a with a major injury. We are still collecting all the information. And obviously our focus is making sure that he can get as healthy as possible."

Although Watson is unlikely to play this season, he is focused on getting healthy and being the Browns' starting QB in 2026.

"Deshaun is very focused on getting healthy, for all the obvious reasons," Berry said. "That's the first thing. That's top of mind. Deshaun is invested in being here. At no point has he given an indication in terms of not wanting to be here or leaving the city, or anything along those lines. He's really focused on getting himself healthy and performing to a higher level."

Watson is entering the fourth year of his five-year, $230 million deal.

