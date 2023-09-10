Anthony Richardson will start his rookie campaign on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the Indianapolis Colts quarterback. However, his game-day attire left many NFL questioning his fashion sense.

The 21-year-old walked into Lucas Oil Stadium ahead of his first career start in a mint colored suit. It was accompanied with a white shirt, black bow tie and black pocket-square. It wasn't a traditional suit though as he had a matching pair of mint colored shorts to complete the look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Suit shorts" as they have been referred to in the past, have become quite popular of the last few years. Especially amongst athletes who are looking for an unique, yet classy, look.

NFL fans on the other hand, weren't so keen on Anthony Richardson's game day fashion. The conversation on social media had fans asking many questions.

Some even made assumptions the Colts quarterback will have an abysmal game on Sunday afternoon. Another said he looked as if he was in a Zoom meeting. The reactions from NFL fans were hilarious and definitely worth a read.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Anthony Richardson will be 7th QB to start for Colts in seven seasons

The Indianapolis Colts drafted quarterback Peyton Manning with the first overall selection in 1998. Until 2011, the Colts never had any concern over who their quarterback would be. When the Colts drafted Andrew Luck with the first overall selection in 2012, the team believed they were once again in the same position.

Unfortuantely for the Indianapolis Colts and Andrew Luck, that wasn't how the situation played out. Luck dealt with a serious neck injury that caused him to miss significant time. Just after the Colts' final preseason game in 2019, the quarterback, who was 29 years old, announced his retirement.

Expand Tweet

When Anthony Richardson takes the field on Sunday afternoon, he will be the seventh different quarterback for the Colts in the last seven seasons. It is not a statistic that a team necessarily wants to have, especially in the midst of a rebuild.

In the last three seasons, the team has turned to Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in the hope of finding a veteran quarterback solving their offensive issues.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson this year, with hopes he will being stability to the offense. The rookie will have to do so without his star running back Jonathan Taylor.