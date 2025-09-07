"Put Quinn Ewers in,": Dolphins fans want Tua Tagovailoa benched after struggling massively vs. Colts

The Miami Dolphins are playing against the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins didn't make a great start in their first game of the season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggling massively.

Ad

Tua Tagovailoa came under scrutiny from the fans for his poor display in the first half, costing his team dearly. Dolphins fans asked the team to bench the Pro Bowl quarterback and replace him with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"Put Quinn Ewers in."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unbiasedbox2 @Unbiasedbox2 Put Quinn Ewers in

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"PUT IN QUINN EWERS NOW!!! GET CATAIN SOUP FOR BRAINS OFF MY TV!!! #Dolphins"

JMo @JMoTC3 PUT IN QUINN EWERS NOW!!! GET CATAIN SOUP FOR BRAINS OFF MY TV!!! #Dolphins

Ad

"Time to put in the 🐐 Quinn Ewers"

Sirdaddy_WHU ⚒️ @dv0nch Time to put in the 🐐 Quinn Ewers

Ad

"Please bench Tua now. A failure is a failure. Give it up."

Thomas Embrey @thom71921 Please bench Tua now. A failure is a failure. Give it up

Ad

"BENCH TUA. FIRE THE COACH AND GM."

Kasey Guerra @KaseyGuerra15 BENCH TUA. FIRE THE COACH AND GM

Ad

"Bench tua , matter fact cut him and eat his salary."

Angel @killjoys21424 Bench tua , matter fact cut him and eat his salary

Ad

"Bench Tua now, dude is a bum. Fire everyone after this week."

Joe “The Sauce” Hedberg @JoeInOregon87 Bench Tua now, dude is a bum. Fire everyone after this week

Ad

After trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, Tagovailoa threw an interception to Colts safety Cam Bynum. The interception led to a 27-yard touchdown, capping a 14-play, 84-yard drive off the turnover for a 10-0 lead for the Colts.

On the second play of the Dolphins' possession, Tagovailoa had another giveaway as he was sacked by cornerback Kenny Moore. The play led to Jones scoring his second touchdown with a QB sneak, making it 17-0 for the Colts in the second quarter.

Ad

The Colts lead 20-0 at halftime with Tagovailoa's first game against Indianapolis starting poorly. Indianapolis is aiming to win their season opener for the first time in a decade and it has been a bright start in the right direction for the home team.

Quinn Ewers remains inactive for Dolphins' clash against the Colts

Quinn Ewers, the former Texas Longhorns quaterback committed for the NFL draft in January. The Dolphins selected him with the 231st pick and signing him to a four-year, $4.33 million contract.

Ahead of Sunday's clash against the Colts, the Dolphins had the rookie inactive as their emergency third quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.