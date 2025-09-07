"Put Quinn Ewers in,": Dolphins fans want Tua Tagovailoa benched after struggling massively vs. Colts

The Miami Dolphins are playing against the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins didn't make a great start in their first game of the season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggling massively.
Tua Tagovailoa came under scrutiny from the fans for his poor display in the first half, costing his team dearly. Dolphins fans asked the team to bench the Pro Bowl quarterback and replace him with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers.
"Put Quinn Ewers in."
"PUT IN QUINN EWERS NOW!!! GET CATAIN SOUP FOR BRAINS OFF MY TV!!! #Dolphins"
"Time to put in the 🐐 Quinn Ewers"
"Please bench Tua now. A failure is a failure. Give it up."
"BENCH TUA. FIRE THE COACH AND GM."
"Bench tua , matter fact cut him and eat his salary."
"Bench Tua now, dude is a bum. Fire everyone after this week."
After trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, Tagovailoa threw an interception to Colts safety Cam Bynum. The interception led to a 27-yard touchdown, capping a 14-play, 84-yard drive off the turnover for a 10-0 lead for the Colts.
On the second play of the Dolphins' possession, Tagovailoa had another giveaway as he was sacked by cornerback Kenny Moore. The play led to Jones scoring his second touchdown with a QB sneak, making it 17-0 for the Colts in the second quarter.
The Colts lead 20-0 at halftime with Tagovailoa's first game against Indianapolis starting poorly. Indianapolis is aiming to win their season opener for the first time in a decade and it has been a bright start in the right direction for the home team.
Quinn Ewers remains inactive for Dolphins' clash against the Colts
Quinn Ewers, the former Texas Longhorns quaterback committed for the NFL draft in January. The Dolphins selected him with the 231st pick and signing him to a four-year, $4.33 million contract.
Ahead of Sunday's clash against the Colts, the Dolphins had the rookie inactive as their emergency third quarterback.
