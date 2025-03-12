QB Matthew Stafford delivers insights into negotiations that secured his future with Rams

On this week's edition of Travis and Jason Kelce's 'New Heights Podcast,' LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made a guest appearance and discussed his contract negotiations this offseason.

Stafford has been in the news over the past couple of months after it was announced that the QB and the Rams could not agree to a reworked contract. This led the Rams to permit Stafford to seek a trade with another team. Ultimately, though, Stafford and the Rams were able to come to a deal, giving the Super Bowl champion QB a significant pay raise in the process.

Stafford discussed the whole process on Wednesday at the 12:00 mark:

"I wasn't a free agent, you know? I still had two years left on my deal. And, you know, we kind of worked something out last year—kind of at the 11th hour—to figure it out right before training camp, with the understanding that, okay, we're going to come back and re-address this if I want to play again the next year.

"Sure, you know, I had a nice season and felt healthy—wanted to keep going. And, you know, so it was like, alright, let's figure out how to get this done. Obviously, there were some trade rumors and things like that, you know, that transpired. It was a little bit tough on my family, just because you don’t really know what’s going to be next."

Stafford then continued by outlining how he "knew they wanted me back" and how he "wanted to be back."

The Rams are Super Bowl contenders with Matthew Stafford at QB

The Rams have been active this offseason, bringing back Matthew Stafford for another year as the starting QB of the franchise. In addition to this, the organization agreed to terms with star WR Davante Adams on a two-year contract.

As a result, the offensive unit now features four elite superstar talents at their respective positions in Stafford, Adams, wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.

Last year, Stafford finished the regular season with 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In the playoffs, he was dominant, accumulating 533 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in two games for the Rams.

With Adams now on the roster and another year of development for Nacua and Williams, Matthew Stafford and the Rams look poised to challenge for the NFC West division title and the Super Bowl next season.

