LOOK: Tom Brady poses with four acting legends on set of '80 for Brady'

Tom Brady posed with legendary actresses Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin on the set of the film 80 for Brady.

The four acting legends will star in the upcoming movie as a group of friends and fans of the New England Patriots who take a road trip to see them play in Super Bowl LI in 2017. The former Patriots quarterback, who is producing the film, will play himself in the movie.

In a post on his Instagram post, the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a photo of himself with the four legends. The accompanying caption read:

“80 For Brady! So grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that’s working to bring this story to life. How many times do you think I had to call for my lines?”

In an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Tomlin had some kind words for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, saying:

“He was a wonderful scene partner to me.”

The three-time NFL MVP has been heavily involved since the project's ideation and worked closely with producer Donna Gigliotti, who was behind the Oscar-winning films Silver Linings Playbook and Shakespeare in Love.

Kyle Marvin, the director of the movies Kicks and The Climb, will be the film's executive director.

For the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year, this might be his first major motion picture role in a Hollywood production, but it's not his first time on the screen.

The quarterback has made cameo appearances in the past in productions of the movies Entourage and Ted 2 while voicing himself on the television show Family Guy.

Tom Brady and Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI saw the former New England signal-caller face the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Atlanta went up 28-3 with eight minutes and 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Falcons wouldn’t score again in the game as the Patriots scored the final 31 points, winning 34-28.

The quarterback went 43 of 62 for 466 yards passing, two touchdowns, and an interception. It was his fifth Super Bowl victory, and he was the game’s MVP.

He’d win one more with the Patriots in the 2018 season and another with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season. Falcons fans know the film's ending, but it should be a good one to watch.

