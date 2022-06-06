"I feel like I have a lot of knowledge" - Tom Brady gets candid about his time with Patriots and Bill Belichick

Tom Brady spoke about his time with the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick in a conversation with Ernie Johnson after “The Match” golfing event.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told Johnson that he was around the most amazing coach in Belichick and that the quarterback felt as though he had gained a lot of knowledge from just being around him:

"[Talking to] different coaches. I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time. I played with Hall of Famers, Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge."

Brady also mentioned how Belichick aided him unintentionally and was a motivating force for him to get into broadcasting. He also notes that he loves and cares for football and that he was thinking of traveling to various practices to help other players when deciding to become a broadcaster:

"I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I'm always going to be involved in it one way or the other. I was thinking about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on different Friday afternoons and watching them practice and saying, 'Hey, here's a couple of things that worked for me.'"

Once the seven-time Super Bowl winning signal-caller decides to retire from the NFL, he’ll join Kevin Burkhardt in the Fox broadcasting booth as an analyst.

Tom Brady's time with the New England Patriots

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The quarterback was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. He didn’t see any significant playing time until his second season in the league during the 2001 season.

That season, he led the Patriots to their first-ever Lombardi Trophy in franchise history in Super Bowl 36.

He and New England won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons with the quarterback under center. In all, the Patriots made it to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them in the 20 seasons (2000 – 2019) Brady was with the team.

In the postseason for the Patriots, Brady has thrown for 11,388 yards, 73 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. Needless to say, the 44-year-old quarterback is the best quarterback in the franchise’s history and led one of the league’s great dynasties for two decades.

He will be 45 years old entering the 2022 season and it will be his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems he is aiming to win one last Super Bowl before calling time on his legendary career.

