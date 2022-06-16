"It takes an amazing partnership to do it" - Tom Brady pays tribute to wife Gisele Bündchen

Quarterback Tom Brady spoke to People magazine about his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and how important she is to him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be entering his 23rd season in the NFL and his third with the Buccaneers. He credits the supermodel for allowing him to do what he does, saying:

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing. It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

The three-time NFL MVP wed the Brazilian supermodel in February 2009. Since marrying Bündchen, Brady has had unprecedented success on the field.

He won three Lombardi Trophies with the New England Patriots in the 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons. In the 2020 season, the quarterback earned the seventh Super Bowl ring of his career with Tampa Bay.

The couple welcomed two children to their family: son Benjamin Rein in 2009 and daughter Vivian Lake in 2012.

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback stated that Bündchen has been the MVP when it comes to their family and how amazing of a wife she is:

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family. She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

They met through mutual friends in December 2006 and began dating officially in January 2007. The private wedding ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California, in 2009.

Tom Brady and his time with the Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady joined Tampa Bay in March 2020 after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and, as mentioned earlier, led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first season. Last season, the 44-year-old two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL in passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdown passes (43).

Tampa Bay came up short in their quest for back-to-back Super Bowls, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in the 2021 season.

Brady initially retired but decided to return for another season. He’ll be 45 years old at the start of the 2022 season as he looks to win his eighth Super Bowl.

