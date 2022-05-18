"I'm just here so I won't get fined" - Tom Brady set to be part of Netflix roast series 

Tom Brady will be roasted as part of Netflix’s comedy series Greatest Roasts of All Time or GROAT. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used a quote from a friend and retired NFL running back Marshawn Lynch to share his thoughts on the series:

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’”

The quarterback will be an executive producer on his own and future roasts. His roast will be filmed in 2023. Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, Robbie Praw, said that Netflix could not wait to burn the three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback and looks forward to working with him:

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast. In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

More information on the comedy special and the people who will be roasting the quarterback will be announced in the future.

Tom Brady and his NFL career

The QB, while with the New England Patriots

The 2022 season will be the quarterback’s 23rd season in the NFL and his third with the Buccaneers. This offseason saw the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback retire, only to change gears and declare his return to play.

He played the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He didn’t see any significant playing time in his rookie season in 2000 but started 14 games in the 2001 season. That season, he made the first of 15 Pro Bowls in his career and led the Patriots to the Super Bowl against the St. Louis Rams. New England went on to win the game as Brady took home Super Bowl MVP honors.

After two decades in New England, he signed with Tampa Bay in March 2020 and led them to the Super Bowl that season, beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, he and Tampa Bay were bounced from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams at home in the Divisional Round.

While the three-time All-Pro signal-caller is looking for another ring this season, he’ll also be looking forward to taking some hits on his roast next year.

