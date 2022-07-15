"Look how sexy my friends are" - Zach Wilson's mom Lisa teases NFL fans in incredible workout video on Instagram 

Zach Wilson is caught up in a whirlwind of controversy after his ex-girlfriend accused him of sleeping with one of his mom’s best friends. While the New York Jets quarterback hasn’t openly addressed the claim, his mom, Lisa, took to social media to share a workout video of her with her friends.

Lisa captioned the video:

“Look at how sexy my friends are.”

In a recent Instagram story, Lisa seemed to have shared a PSA with people supposedly trying to intrude in her personal life. She wrote:

“My friends are freaking amazing. By the way, stop calling my friends. You’re annoying them. They’re like, ‘Lisa, these people are crazy.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I know I know.’ Yeah, stop calling my friends for real though.”

Lisa hasn’t directly talked about the story. She has, however, shared several posts on social media and its many downfalls.

She also went after a critic on Instagram who discussed the way she parents. The quarterback’s mom responded, saying:

“OK sometimes we need a sacrificial lamb. Don’t be a d–k. I’m not in the mood. Yes, I often post d–k comments. I don’t believe in cyber bullying.”

The Jets signal-caller, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started to trend when several reports stated that Abbey Gile, his former girlfriend, referred to him as a “homie hopper” for “sleeping with his mom’s best friend” in an overt Instagram comment.

Gile has reportedly moved on from the Jets quarterback with wide receiver and former college teammate and roommate of Wilson at BYU, Dax Milne of the Washington Commanders.

The quarterback has been associated with social media influencer Nicolette Dellanno, who attended a New York Yankees game in June this year.

Zach Wilson and his rookie season

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson started 13 games for the Jets last season, throwing 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The quarterback will enter his second season in the NFL in 2022 amid a bit of controversy.

We’ll see how the 22-year-old will handle the offseason issues and if they will impact his play on the field.

