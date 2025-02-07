"QB1 of the future" - NFL fans hype Lions QB Jared Goff, wife Christen Harper's pregnancy announcement

Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper are soon to be parents. It is a baby girl and is due in early summer of 2025. Once the news was reported by the Detroit Lions Times, NFL fans were over the moon.

"QB1 of the future OTW," wrote one fan.

"DADDY GOFF! DADDY GOFF! DADDY GOFF! DADDY GOFF," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "Touchdown!"

More NFL fans joined in the celebration.

Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper are just as inspiring.

They first met in 2019 on a dating app and fell in love. In 2022, during a memorable vacation in Mexico, Goff proposed, and the couple got married last June in a lovely outdoor ceremony in Ojai, California.

Jared Goff's wife flaunted her baby bump at

2025 NFL Honors

At the 2025 NFL Honors, Christen Harper turned heads on the red carpet by proudly showing off her baby bump.

Her husband, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, who was a nominee for MVP and the Walter Payton Man of the Year awards was by her side.

Christen wore a beautiful burgundy dress that hugged her baby bump perfectly. She added a small handbag and simple rings to complete her look. Jared looked sharp in a grey suit with a blue tie.

Hosted by the iconic Snoop Dogg, the 2025 NFL Honors took place at Saenger Theater.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was named Most Valuable Player.

Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles earned the title of Offensive Player of the Year while Denver Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II was recognized as Defensive Player of the Year.

The comeback story of the season went to Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, who was honored as the Comeback Player of the Year.

Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels took home Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Jared Verse from the Los Angeles Rams was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Off the field, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Arik Armstead received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his inspiring community work, and Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell was celebrated as Coach of the Year for his innovative leadership.

