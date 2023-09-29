Quay Walker made a terrible mistake for the Packers aginst the Lions on Thursday Night Football, effectively ending any chances for a home victory at Lambeau Field.

In the fourth quarter of the game, a Detroit Lions drive had stalled. They went for a field goal with the score at 27-17. The goal was scored and the board was updated to 30-17. That meant that the Packers wpuld have been 13 points in the arrears with more than eight minutes left to play in the game. It is entirely possible to score two touchdowns in that time.

Instead, the referees got together and found that Quay Walker was guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct. While blocking the field goal, he had vaulted over the Lions offensive line instead of just jumping up to block. That allowed Detroit a first-and-goal opportunity. They converted after a few downs to go 34-17 up instead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That made it a three score game, effectively ending the Packers' chances of coming back in the game. Until that point, Green Bay had scored 14 straight points in the second half and had all the momentum.

NFL fans skewer Quay Walker for his mistake against the Lions

The reason the Green Bay Packers were where they were is because of a terrible first half. They were trailing 24-3 at halftime. But they had got the momentum back in the second half and were feeling good about themselves when Quay Walker made this mistake. It completely deflated his teammates and fans. Some of the supporters took the X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustrations. Here are some of the best responses.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quay Walker was partially responsible for Packers' loss against the Lions last season too

The last time the Detroit Lions visited the Green Bay Packers, the home team was looking to make it to the playoffs with a win. Instead, they lost the game, did not make it to the postseason, and it brought down the curtain for Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field.

One of the reasons the Packers lost the game was down to Walker's ejection. He had pushed a member of the Lions training staff, which was completely unnecessary.

Expand Tweet

It was followed by Matt LaFleur shouting at his player for not playing smart. It was good advice then and it should have been good advice tonight. Unfortunately for the Green Bay Packers, it does not seem that Quay Walker paid any heed to that piece of guidance from his head coach.